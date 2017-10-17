Baxter claims Boston CC’s top award

Tom Baxter was named Boston Cricket Club’s Player of the Year as the Mayflower men held their awards night at the Boston and County Club.

The skipper claimed the top accolade in a successful campaign which saw Boston finish seventh in the Lincs ECB Premier.

South African Fayadh Haffejee was awarded the Young Player of the Year title in an impressive season at the Mayflower, while Michael Musson took the Most Improved accolade.

The awards in full: Player of The Year – Tom Baxter; Young Player – Fayadh Haffejee; Most Improved Player – Michael Musson; Clubman – Rowan Evans; Chairman’s Award – Dave Morris; Duck Award – Liam Bent; Most Catches – Fayadh Haffejee; Wicketkeeping Victims – Matthew Hood; First XI: Batting – Jon Cheer; Bowling – Tom Baxter; Second XI: Batting – Matthew Hood; Bowling – Damian Lawson; Third XI: Batting – Shaun Moore; Bowling – Ian Morris; Sunday First XI: Batting – Fayadh Haffejee; Bowling – Tim Bell; Sunday Second XI: Batting – Ben Troops; Bowling – Dan Fox.