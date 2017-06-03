Baxter demands Firsts improve

Boston Cricket Club are hoping to record victory over Lindum - and pick up some points to help them to move further away from the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier.

“We’ve lost four games and three of them could have gone our way,” said skipper Tom Baxter, whose side sit one place above the drop zone.

“We have five games to the halfway stage and we need three more wins as a minimum.

“We’ve got to start performing.

“We’ve had our strongest 11 out this week (in the defeat to Woodhall Spa) and put in our worst performance so far.”

With Dan Sincuba’s arrival, the South African will not only act as the overseas professional for Boston but will take on the role of club coach.

“We are all amateur players, paying to play cricket,”Baxter added.

“However, we need to work hard on our game during our two net nights.

“It’s crucial we prepare right for Saturday.”

Lindum are sitting towards the top of the table after four wins and two defeats so far.

Kieran Evans will be missing for Boston but, other than that, Boston will be looking to stick with a similar side as they aim to pick up valuable points in the county’s top flight.