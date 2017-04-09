Baxter demands the ‘best cricket’

Tom Baxter is not making any bold predictions ahead of the Lincs ECB Premier campaign - but he is challenging his Boston CC side not to take any easy options.

Baxter believes that the number of changes in personnel across the county’s top flight means it is too early to start guessing which teams will be finishing where in the standings.

But he has one goal for his Mayflower men.

He said: “At this stage of the year, everybody is talking about who is playing for who and how much they are paying, but until April 22, nobody really knows what each side will look like.

“Our targets for 2017 will be very similar to the targets we have had while I’ve been captain.

“It’s not about winning a specific amount of games, or scoring a specific amount of runs.

“I want my teams to play the best cricket they can for as many overs as they can.”

“With that in mind, I’m sure that if we play our best cricket for the majority of the season, then we will compete with lots of teams this year.

“Of course, there will teams at the top that should be there again.”

Boston have added to their squad with South African signings Dan Sincuba and Fayadh Haffejee, plus the return of Ricky Lovelace.