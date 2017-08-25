Baxter eyes revenge away at Alford CC

Boston Cricket Club travel to Alford and District on Saturday looking for their third consecutive win in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

Tom Baxter’s side were well beaten in the reverse fixture at the Mayflower, but the two sides have seen a reversal in fortunes since then.

“It was one partnership that won them that game,” Baxter reflected.

“Their opening partnership of 102 was key.

“We took 10 wickets for 99 in the second half of that innings.”

Boston still have the bottom three to play this season, but Baxter is refusing to accept that victory will come easily.

He added: “For lots of reasons, we still have four tough games to play.

“Firstly, league positioning can mean nothing, as we have proven in the last two weeks (following victories over fourth and fifth-placed Woodhall and Lindum).

“Also, we have been a long way off selecting our best XI and that will make things difficult for us.”

Alford will be looking for victory to pull away from the bottom two.

They still have struggling Grimsby to face, meaning they have plenty to play for over the next four weeks.

“We will concentrate on our own game, and if we perform as a team, like we have done the last two weeks, then I will be happy,” Baxter added.

Action will begin at noon.