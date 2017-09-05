Beaten but FLL end season in mid-table

SLBL Premier

Sleaford 2nds 174-9, Freiston LL 73 - Sleaford won by 101 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s first season in the SLBL Premier Division ended with a disappointing defeat, but the club with look back with satisfaction on a season in which they have secured a mid-table position.

After winning the toss, Freiston elected to bowl first on a pitch which did offer assistance with the new ball.

Zeeshan Hassan capitalized on the conditions and had Godby caught behind before clean bowling Colyn first ball.

Puri top scored for Sleaford with 31 before he was dismissed caught and bowled by John Goodfellow.

Freiston’s spinners Ashok Kumar and Zakir Gatta both bowled well for Freiston.

Ashok Kumar clamed four wickets, whilst Gatta took two as Freiston reduced second-placed Sleaford to 121-9.

Wicket keeper Zeeshan Saeed assisted by taking four good catches.

However, last pair Youles and K. Habron batted positively and added a superb 53 to take Sleaford to 174 off their 45 overs.

This partnership frustrated Freiston but also showed that run scoring was more than possible in the conditions.

Once again Freiston’s batting let them down.

Chasing 175 for victory the home side subsided to 73 all out.

Only Jonny Whitehead reached double figures for Freiston as three lusty blows took him to 14.

D. Habron took two wickets for Sleaford in his opening spell before spinners K. Habron and P. Roberts took three apiece.