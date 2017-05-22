Bell inspires Firsts to a 20-point haul

Tim Bell inspired Boston CC Firsts to their opening 20-point haul of the campaign.

After a week of bad weather, Boston were grateful to be even making the trip to Market Deeping.

However, a wonderful performance and a few rain breaks later, Boston were leaving with their first 20-point victory of the season.

Boston were missing Ricky Lovelace and Scot Elleray for the clash against bottom of the table Market Deeping, but welcomed back Paul Deans after his holiday.

When the coin came down in favour of Boston captain Tom Baxter, he opted to bowl first, something that was dictated more by the weather conditions than the pitch itself.

Opening bowlers Bell and Deans made it difficult for Deeping to score.

“Belly found the edge and the chance went down,” Baxter added.

“Moments like those can change games.”

At 81-1, Deeping would have been very happy with their start, but Boston would have been happy to restrict the runs and keep the run rate down.

Baxter struck to remove Josh Smith for a careful 43.

Jamie Morgan then quickly followed, being caught behind by the impressive Tom Poole.

At 99-3, Boston would have settled for anything under 200.

The experienced David Gillet and former Boston player David Sargeant pushed the score along and Deeping were 144-3 with 11 overs to go.

Bell’s return saw the dismissals of Gillet and Richard Witt in consecutive balls, and his second over saw him remove Ali Sharp, Ashley Fisher and Daniel George.

Sargeant fell in the next over as Baxter managed to find the edge of his bat before Bell bowled Thomas Anderson to end Market Deeping’s innings on 153 from 44 overs.

“It was bizarre. The last 30 balls we bowled today saw seven wickets for nine runs,” Baxter said.

“They are one-off things that happen very rarely.

“Belly deserves it to be fair.

“He’ll be the first to admit that some of the wickets weren’t off great deliveries.

“However, in the first five weeks of the season, he’s consistently put the ball in the right areas.”

Bell ended with figures of 7-28 from 12 and Baxter 3-31 from 13.

After the tea interval, Boston had to chase down 153 to make the bowler’s hard work all worth it.

It couldn’t have started much worse when Ben Troops and Poole were given out, caught behind before Jon Cheer followed for the same reason.

Boston were 26-3 and staring at a defeat.

Fayadh Haffejee was joined at the crease by Michael Musson and they worked hard to attempt to re-build the innings.

Haffejee took the attack to the bowlers and scored at ease.

Musson worked hard at the other end to support Haffejee.

The pair added 103 for the fourth-wicket partnership before Haffejee was removed from the first ball after drinks, with Boston needing 25 to win.

Baxter joined Musson at the crease and the pair knew that the rain was coming.

The umpires eventually called the players back out and the pair saw Boston home with six wickets to spare.

Musson ended with 38 not out and Baxter 17 not out.

“It was a great innings from Muss,” Baxter added.

“He did exactly what was needed.

“He got stuck in and showed some real fight.”

Boston’s 20 points were a huge bonus on a day where only one other Lincolnshire ECB Premier League game was completed.

The 58 from Haffejee set up Boston’s win with the bat but Boston’s Man of the Match could only go to Bell for an outstanding display of bowling.