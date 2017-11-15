Bodybuilder Josh takes world title

Josh Goodfellow has returned from Norway a world bodybuilding champion.

The 25-year-old claimed the UPBF World disABILITY Bodybuilding title in Larvik - admitting that everything just fell into place perfectly for him.

“It was a lot of fun, and a great feeling to win it,” said Bostonian Josh.

“To be honest, I came into it looking the best I ever have and everything went just right on the day.

“My preparations were perfect and on the day I just got it right.”

Victory tasted even sweeter as Josh had only recently been persuaded to compete in the event.

“I got a message about seven weeks ago telling me they were holding a disability category, asking if I fancied it,” the champ said.

“So I thought I’d go along and it worked out nicely.”

Josh, who has cerebral palsy, spent his youth with dreams of becoming a successful Paralympic sprinter.

However, he caught the bodybuilding bug and hasn’t looked back.

He is also a staunch campaigner for disabled bodybuilding.

Josh says he will now take a short break from the sport before pledging to come back ‘bigger and better’.