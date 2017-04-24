Boston CC Firsts beaten at Sleaford on opening day of new campaign

Lincs ECB Premier

Sleaford CC 1sts 196-7, Boston CC 1sts 155 - Sleaford won by 41 runs.

Boston CC began their Lincs ECB Premier campaign with a 41-run defeat at Sleaford.

With Scott Elleray, Tom Poole, Matt Poole and Ben Troops all missing, debutant Georges Cornah, Peter Mitchell, Paul Tetther and Tim Bell were given the chance to stake a claim for the coming season.

At the toss, the coin fell in favour of Sleaford and they had no hesitation in batting first on what looked a very good pitch for the early season.

Sleaford professional Rob Nicol and Jack Wilson opened up and made a steady start, despite being restricted by the opening bowlers of Bell and Paul Deans.

However, Boston couldn’t find the breakthrough and had to work hard to stop the scoring rate increasing.

The introduction of Fayadh Haffejee and Tom Baxter pushed Boston to drinks and at the halfway stage with Sleaford on 89-0.

Both batsmen went past 50 but, soon after, Baxter bowled Wilson to pick up Boston’s first wicket of the season, and then Haffejee removed Nicol after a fantastic catch by Andy Hewitt in the deep.

Nicol went for an innings of 87, which included eight boundaries and four sixes.

A 28-run partnership by Matthew Mountain and Andy Hibberd was ended by Deans who managed to remove Mountain, then Oliver Bean in the same over, before Baxter bowled Hibberd and then had Shaun Morris stumped by Michael Musson.

Deans managed to run-out Adi Sreedharan to pick up Boston’s seventh wicket and give them their third bowling point.

Sleaford ended the innings on 196-7 from their 50 overs.

After the tea interval, Boston would have been very hopeful of chasing down this total and starting the season on a high.

However, Cameron Hall had different ideas and his three early wickets saw Boston on 18-3.

Ricky Lovelace and Musson steadied the ship and edged Boston before Lovelace was dismissed for 29 off the bowling of Sreedharan.

Musson and Mitchell then fell and Boston were 61-6.

Baxter’s next two partners at the crease were able to work hard and put on 30-run partnerships that got Boston within touching distance of that first batting point.

Baxter and Hewitt got Boston past 125 and Baxter reached 50 just before Hewitt was dismissed, being caught at second slip.

Baxter and Deans took Boston past the 150 total, as Boston achieved their second batting point before Baxter was dismissed for 56.

Boston were eventually bowled out for 155, losing by 41 runs.

Boston managed to pick up five points from this defeat, but will be thinking about what could have been after such an impressive first half of the day.

“It couldn’t have started much worse with the bat,” Baxter lamented.

“Two wickets down in the first over. We were always up against it from then.”

The Man of the Match for Boston was awarded to Tom Baxter for his 3-53 (from 14 overs) and 56 runs.