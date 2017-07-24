Boston CC Firsts left frustrated by weather

Lincs ECB Premier

Louth 136-9, Boston 76-2 - match abandoned.

Boston Cricket Club’s hopes of returning to winning ways were scuppered by the weather.

After a fighting, spirited performance against Lincs ECB Premier leaders Bracebridge Heath, the Mayflower men hosted Louth in a game that both sides would have been eyeing as a chance for victory to edge further away from the bottom of the table.

After some morning rain the outfield was damp, but that didn’t delay the start as the umpires were more than happy that the ground was ready for action.

The coin came down in favour of Louth captain Andy Carrington, who had no hesitation in batting first on a pitch that looked in favour of the batsmen.

However, Boston’s opening bowlers of Scott Elleray and Tim Bell had other ideas.

They made run-scoring very difficult for Louth’s opening pair of Laurence Scott and John Medler.

“To be fair to Scott and Belly, they didn’t have much luck,” captain Tom Baxter said.

“They beat the bat time after time and made the batsmen look silly at times.”

Elleray dismissed Medler when he bowled him and Louth were 26-1.

The introduction of Paul Deans and Baxter to the attack caused more problems for the Louth batsmen and Xander Pitchers and Scott were soon back in the pavilion as the pair picked up a wicket each.

Stewart West came out and took the attack to Boston and tried to up the run rate, but a fantastic piece of fielding by Baxter in the deep saw West run-out.

Again, it wasn’t long until the next wicket came when Matthew Hamilton was stumped smartly by Tom Poole to give Deans his second wicket, leaving Louth 49-5.

“We were massively on top and had to push home our advantage and really make Louth pay,” Baxter added.

At this time, Seb Darke was joined by Paul Martin and the pair showed great maturity to attempt to re-build the innings.

The pair worked hard and waited patiently for the bad balls.

A 50-run partnership saw Boston put under a bit of pressure but they continued to keep it tight and made run-scoring difficult.

Deans trapped Martin LBW for 30 then had West caught smartly by Michael Musson to leave Louth on 115-7.

The return of Elleray saw Boston pick up their eighth wicket when Darke drove the ball straight to Bell at point.

In the final over, Baxter picked up his second wicket, dismissing his opposing captain after an impressive catch by Fayadh Haffejee on the boundary.

Louth’s innings closed on 136-9.

“To bowl 50 overs and only concede 136 runs is very impressive and something we should be very pleased about,”Baxter added.

“We were a bit disappointed to not bowl them out but, at times, they showed no intent of scoring any runs and made it difficult for us to get any wickets.”

All four bowlers used were very impressive but Paul Deans picked up four wickets from his 14 overs and Baxter and Elleray gathered two each.

Elleray’s 11 overs only went for 13 runs in which he produced two very good spells of bowling.

“Scotty hasn’t had much luck this year,” said Baxter.

“He’s bowled well at times and still managed to go for runs.

“It was nice today to see him beat the bat and cause the batsmen some problems.”

After the tea interval Boston set about chasing down the total with Ricky Lovelace and Kieran Evans opening up.

It didn’t start well when Lovelace was trapped LBW by Andy Carrington.

This brought Dan Sincuba to the crease and he looked in very good form as he built his innings to 18 before a strange LBW decision saw him given out, again off the bowling of Carrington.

“Both batsmen felt the decisions were harsh,” said Baxter.

“It’s part of the game though. No umpire will get them all right, and we have a good laugh about it when it goes in our favour so you have to take it when it’s against you.”

Evans and Poole pushed the score along to 76-2 from 20 overs before the umpires brought the teams off for the rain.

Despite sterling work from the Boston players, the umpires came to the decision that no more cricket would be played.

Said Baxter: “We picked up nine points but after being in that position it was very frustrating to not get a win.”

The match was sponsored by Boston Financial Planning and they decided that Scott Elleray was to be awarded the man of the match award for his 2-13 from 11 overs.