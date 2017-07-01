Boston CC head into must-win games on high

Tom Baxter is hoping for more of the same after Jon Cheer’s unbeaten 160 inspired Boston CC to their third victory of the season.

The stunning innings helped the Mayflower men to lift themselves off the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier and out of the bottom two, following their 70-run success against Spalding.

They now host Grimsby Town on Saturday and Sleaford the following weekend, the two teams directly above them in the standings.

“We’ve moved out of the bottom two and have got to try to put a few wins together,” skipper Baxter said.

“We host Grimsby next week and then host Sleaford the week after.

“These are two games that we have got to look at winning.

“They are huge games against sides that are not too far away from us.”

Grimsby are 16 points and two places ahead of Boston, who themselves are only 23 points away from sixth spot.

“The league is very tight in the bottom half and if a team can put together three wins, they’ll be in the top half,” Baxter added.

Boston are hopeful of fielding an unchanged side for the third week running.

With everybody available, Boston will be keen to pick up their fourth win to end the first half of the season.

“Both sides will be wanting to win,” the skipper continued.

“We haven’t won at home yet and that is something I would like to change this Saturday.”