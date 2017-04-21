Boston CC opener

Boston Cricket Club’s First XI begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign away at Sleaford CC on Saturday.

The contest will begin at noon.

The Seconds will host Skegness CC Firsts in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday, beginning at 1pm.

On Sunday, Boston’s Sunday Firsts host Hartsholme at the Mayflower.

The Lincoln and District League Premier Division game begins at 1.30pm.

Boston’s Sunday Seconds were due to begin their Lincoln and District League Division One contest at against Woodhall Spa Seconds this weekend, but the weather won the day.