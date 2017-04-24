Boston CC Seconds downed by Skegness

Boston CC’s Second XI were beaten by seven wickets at home to Skegness.

The hosts were dismissed for 134 before the seasiders 136-3 within 27 overs.

The Mayflower men’s batting highlights came from Matthew Poole (30), Luke Gilding (23), Ben Troops (15 not out), Damian Lawson (12) and Mahir Yousuff (11).

With the ball, Scott Elleray, Ben Troops and Matthew Poole claimed a wicket apiece.

In the Lincoln and District League Premier Division, Boston Sunday Firsts were awarded 20 points when opponents Hartsholme conceded.

On Saturday the Seconds are away at Spalding Seconds and the Thirds travel to Billingborough Seconds.

The following day the Seconds host Heighington Firsts.