Boston CC Thirds suffer Claypole defeat

SLBL Division One

Boston CC 3rds 142-7, Claypole 144-3 - Claypole won by seven wickets.

Boston CC Thirds suffered a seven-wicket defeat at home to Claypole on Saturday.

Georges Cornah’s 38 runs helped the hosts post 142-7 in this South Lincs and Border League Division One contest.

He was backed up by good knocks from Damian Lawson (27), Michael Troops (20), Ben Troops (16) and Shaun Moore (16).

However, the away side reached their winning target for the loss of three wickets in the 31st over.

An unbeaten 61 from Daniel Pinfold did most of the damage.

Wickets were taken by Dan Fox (2-26) and Michael Troops (1-22).