Boston fighters win medals for Team GB

Two members of Evolution Martial Arts competed in the Flanders International Kickboxing Cup and came home with four medals.

Earlier this month, Nesta Baxter and Chelsea Leggatt, both 17, represented GB in the event, which took place in Beveren, Belgium.

The two 17 year olds both fight out of the not for profit club Evolution Martial Arts in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The Flanders International Kickboxing Cup is part of the WAKO Kickboxing World Series which attracts many high class competitors from countries including Austria, Italy, Russia and Greece.

Nesta won a silver medal in her division of Junior Girls (16-18yrs) -60kg Point Fighting. She defeated fighters from Germany and Croatia to reach the final, where she came up against the current world number one in this division, Gaia Vistenin from Italy.

The fight was very close but Nesta had to settle for silver as Gaia took gold by only two points.

Chelsea Leggatt picked up a silver in the Junior Girls (16-18yrs) +70kg Point Fighting Category. She took on Belgian fighter Chaymae Kadi and gave it her all, but it was the Belgium competitor who came out on top to win gold.

Nesta next competed in her higher weight division of Junior Girls (16-18yrs) Point Fighting -65kg again coming up against again Vistenin, this time in the semi finals. Vistenin took the win after a strong performance from bot fighters, with Nesta having to settle for bronze on this occasion.

Nesta and Chelsea also fought in the Junior Girls Point Fighting Team Event with their fellow Team GB member Stephanie Killick from Dorking. The girls came up against a strong Italian team in the semi finals.

All three fought really well but it was the Italians ran out winners and went on to eventually win overall, with the GB trio taking bronze.