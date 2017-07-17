Boston Firsts give the favourites a fright

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 160, Bracebridge Heath 161-4 - Bracebridge won by six wickets

Boston Cricket Club Firsts dropped to seventh in the Lincs ECB Premier following defeat at title favourites Bracebridge Heath, ending their three-game winning streak.

The coin came down in favour of Bracebridge’s stand-in captain Matthew Linekar, who had no hesitation in bowling after the half-hour delay and morning rain.

“We would have bowled first but we knew that the pitch was good,” said skipper Baxter.

“I think they bowled as it is the done thing when bad weather is around.”

Boston lost opener Ricky Lovelace when he was bowled by Alex Willerton.

When Matthew Carter bowled Kieran Evans, Boston were 28-2.

Boston never really got a partnership going.

Carter and Willerton bowled well and made run-scoring very difficult for Boston’s batsmen.

Carter then removed Jon Cheer with a fantastic caught and bowled.

Fayadh Haffejee was then caught down the leg-side and Dan Sincuba adjudged LBW.

At 75-5, Boston were in real trouble of posting a score at all.

Sincuba was well set before the umpire thought the ball had hit his pad and he was dismissed for 30.

“Dan came off and thought it hit his glove,” Baxter added.

“He’s had some rough decisions this year.

“But they bowled really well and made run-scoring difficult for us.”

At 81-6, Baxter joined Michael Musson at the crease, where the pair attempted to take the attack to Bracebridge’s spinners.

The 61-run partnership saw Boston pick up their first batting point before Baxter was dismissed for 39 by Willerton.

Scott Elleray was caught at third man by Willerton off the bowling of Carter before Willerton bowled Tim Bell and Carter bowled Paul Deans to end Boston’s innings two overs short and with a total of 160.

“It was well-below par and we knew that it was a 200+ pitch,” Baxter added.

“However, they bowled really well.

“Thirty-eight of their overs were bowled by people that went on to play for Lincolnshire on the Sunday, so by that you can tell the quality they have with the ball.”

After the tea interval, Boston had to make early breakthroughs and this happened when Elleray found the edge of David Whapplington’s bat and Tom Poole took the catch.

Bell found the edge of Linekar’s bat and Cheer hung on at first slip, despite it deflecting off the hand of Haffejee at second slip.

Bracebridge were 47-3 when Carter thought there was a single, only to be sent back by his partner, and Baxter and Deans executed the run-out.

Vikram Atri and Kit Spence batted very sensibly and waited for the bad deliveries.

A 60-run partnership saw Bracebridge put themselves in pole position before Spence was dismissed by Bell after another smart catch by Cheer at first slip.

Atri was joined by Carl Stubbs and the pair worked hard to ensure Bracebridge reached their target within 47 overs.

“They batted really well to follow up a really good bowling display,” Baxter said.

“We can take a lot from that. They’ve scored their runs very quickly most of the year and for us to keep them out there for 47 overs with the bat shows how well we bowled.”

Deans bowled his 13 overs for 28.

Elleray’s 10 overs went for 35 and Bell picked up 2-44 from his 12.

“We only picked up three points but I was pleased with the efforts of the lads,” said Baxter.

Boston’s defeat saw them drop a place as Sleaford beat Grimsby to overtake them back into sixth place.