Boston Sunday 2nds beat Woodhall counterparts to claim Premier Trophy

Premier Trophy

Woodhall Spa Sunday 2nds 49, Boston Sunday 2nds 54-4 - Boston won by five wickets.

Ten-man Boston CC Sunday Seconds secured the Premier Trophy with a five-wicket success against Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds.

Woodhall began with the bat at Revesby, recording 49 runs before being dismissed in this contest, which was reduced to 20 overs each due to the weather conditions.

But none of the Spa men were able to reach double figures with Nitin Joachim, Matthew Sargeant and the unbeaten Chris Lee going closest with eight apiece.

Boston’s Dan Fox did most of the damage with the ball, claiming six wickets for the loss of nine runs.

He was supported by Damian Lawson (2-5), Wills Barker (1-1) and Ben Troops (1-29).

Boston reached their winning total in the 14th over as Mahir Yousuff hit a winning six which cleared the main road.

He was the top scorer with 23, while Jonathan Cheer added 12 runs.

Oliver Hausermann claimed two wickets for the loss of nine runs, while John Temperton added a wicket and Jack Hughes chipped in with a run out.