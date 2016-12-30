Boston youngsters hone their martial arts skills

Boston’s Kuk Sool Won martial arts club recently held its annual school tournament.

All the children taking part competed against each other in various age categories in traditional forms and techniques of Kuk Sool Won.

Five black belts judged each category, overseen by senior instructors to make sure the scores were fair.

All children were presented with a medal for competing.

Two students of Boston Kuk Sool Won competed in the WKSA UK Championships in Liverpool.

Edan Bryan and Thomas Beck took part in the tournament, which attracted over 600 competitors.

They both performed well, with Edan being placed fourth for techniques.

Thomas picked up a gold for firms and silver for techniques.