Bourne reality for below-par Freiston LL

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 160, Bourne 2nds 162-4 - Bourne won by six wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton produced one of their worst displays of the season as they were beaten by Bourne Seconds on Saturday.

Abdul Moeed made 50 for Freiston, but a target of 160 was well below par, and the home side surpassed it comfortably.

With the bat Freiston lost wickets regularly.

Richard Paul made 12 and Stewart Kirtley 13.

Moeed made an excellent 51 before he was bowled by Robert Dunn.

Zeeshan Saeed made an enterprising 35, but he began to run out of partners as Dunn claimed four wickets for Bourne, and captain Adam Binns took three.

Ollie Booth made 13, but Freiston were bowled out for 160 in the 36th over.

Freiston needed to start well with the ball, and they did just that.

Taimur Mian had George Hartley caught behind in the first over.

Ollie Booth followed that up by bowling Joshua Bentley.

However, Freiston weren’t able to build on the two early wickets as Binns and Dunn (26) took their time to build a partnership.

Dunn was bowled by Moeed, but Binns went to 50 as Bourne moved towards victory.

Binns edged behind to give Zeeshan Hassan a wicket.

David Greenfield (31 not out) and David Christmas (37 not out) ensured Bourne reached the target in quick fashion as they both struck two sixes.

Bourne claimed victory in the 30th over, leaving Freiston to take just five points.

Freiston will look for a better batting display on Saturday when they host Stamford.