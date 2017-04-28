Can Boston CC pull off upset?

Boston CC will be looking to pull off a shock on Saturday as they host defending Lincs ECB Premier champions Bracebridge Heath.

This will be followed up by Twenty20 action in the Winkworth Cup on Monday.

The Mayflower men will be under-strenth on Saturday as they lose Peter Mitchell to university, while other players remain involved in football action.

Bracebridge Heath started the season in fine form, scoring 307 runs against Bourne.

“It will be another tough test but Saturday will be about what we can do with our own performances,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“We all have something that we can improve on from the Sleaford game.

“Both Sleaford and Bracebridge will be up there come the end of the season.

“They are two very good sides with some very good Premier League cricketers.”

Monday’s Winkworth Cup event will see Boston, Lindum and Woodhall Spa compete in a round robin stage at Lindum.

Matches start at approximately 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm, with the overall winners going on to play in the semi-finals and final at Sleaford CC on Monday, May 29.