Cheer returns as Firsts look to shock rivals

Boston CC Firsts will travel to face title-chasing Grantham on Saturday.

Grantham currently sit second in the Lincs ECB and have hopes of overtaking leaders Bracebridge Heath.

In the reverse fixture, Boston lost by 25 runs in a game that could have gone either way.

“They have some very good players in their side and will seriously be backing their chances of winning the league,”Boston captain Tom Baxter said.

“However, they know that they must win every game so there will be a bit of pressure on them.”

Batsman Jon Cheer will return to the side on Saturday after missing the abandonment against Louth.

Baxter added: “The league table is very tight and we know that if we can pick up the odd victory against the teams above us at the moment, and win the games against the teams below us, we will be in a good position come September.”