‘Crucial’ week for Mayflower men - skipper

Tom Baxter says Boston Cricket Club need to start winning ‘crucial’ matches.

The Mayflower men travel to Louth on Saturday, still searching for their first win of the Lincs ECB Premier season.

Louth are sitting just above Boston, with one victory from their two games.

And Baxter wants an improvement from last weekend’s defeat to defending champions Bracebridge Heath.

“These are the games that will be crucial to us this year,” he said.

“Losing to Bracebridge is something that a lot of sides will do, but this week is a game that we need to be looking at winning.”

Boston will have a full squad to select from, apart from Kieran Evans, due to university commitments.

Baxter added: “We need to stay in touch at the bottom as nine of the 12 sides have won games and we need our first one as soon as possible and Saturday would be a good place to start.”