Disastrous batting costs Freiston LL

SLBL Premier

Stamford Town 143, Freiston LL 1sts 96 - Stamford won by 47 runs.

A disastrous batting performance from Freiston, Leake and Leverton saw them slip to a disappointing defeat at home to Stamford on Saturday.

Having dismissed the visitors for 143, Freiston collapsed to 40-8 to end their hopes of a fifth league victory in the South Lincs and Border League this season.

After electing to bowl first on a lively surface, opening bowlers Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian were unlucky to only pick up one wicket apiece in their opening spells.

Opener Bryan Bennett made a patient 36 for Stamford, whilst Abdul Moeed picked up four wickets in his 12-over spell.

A score of 36 from Parkes took Stamford over a hundred, before he was run out by Booth.

Booth ended the Stamford innings with fine figures of 4-34 as Stamford were bowled out for 143.

Freiston’s reply started in the worst possible way as Richard Paul was trapped LBW in the first over.

Freiston subsided as Birch claimed five wickets for Stamford.

None of the top-eight batsmen could muster double figures as they lost their first eight wickets for only 40.

Taimur Mian (31 not out) and Zeeshan Hassan (17) showed their colleagues how the bat sensibly as they added a modicum of respectability to the score.

However, two wickets for Parkes completed victory for Stamford as Freiston were bowled out for only 96.

SLBL Division Two

Freiston LL 2nds 52, Heckington 53-3 - Heckington won by seven wickets.

Freiston’s Second XI were bowled out for 52 at Heckington.

Openers John Goodfellow (13) and Tom Appleyard (15) added 26 for the first wicket, but no other batsman was able to make double figures.

Kevin Bristow claimed six wickets for home side Heckington.

Freiston claimed three scalps before Heckington secured victory.

Jonny Whitehead picked up two wickets whilst Zakir Gatta took one as Freiston lost by seven wickets.