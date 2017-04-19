Dominoes awards

The Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League presentation night will be held tomorrow.

The event, starting at 8pm, will be staged at the Pilgrim Lounge, York Street, with successful teams and individuals asked to be present.

Honours list: Premier Division winners, Arbor Club; runners-up, SPC Cosmos; Division One winners, Golden Lion; runners-up SPC Colts; Division Two winners Fairfield Lounge A; runners-up Eagle; Champion of Champions, Fairfield Lounge A; Town Pairs winners, R Hackett, G Upsall (New Inn); runners-up R Sharp, L Witherington (Social Pigeon Centre); Landlords Pairs winners R Singleton, D Patman (Social Pigeon Centre); runners-up B Bunce, L Trueman (Bull and Dog).