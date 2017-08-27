Dominoes entries welcomed at AGM

Preparations are starting to take shape for a new season of Boston Winter Dominoes League action.

The competition’s annual general meeting will be held at the Arbor Club, South Street, Boston, next Thursday (August 31).

It will begin at 7.30pm.

All pubs and clubs interested in contesting the 2017-2018 campaign are invited to send representatives.

Entry sheets will be distributed at the conclusion of the meeting’s business.

It is envisaged that the entry deadline for the new season will be mid-September, with fixtures starting in October.