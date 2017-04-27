Dzintars claims Midlands kickboxing belt

Dzintars Cica made his fight debut in style - claiming the World Ring Sport Association Midlands title

He was one of three TKMA Boston members involved in full-contact kickboxing at a show in Battleborn, Derbyshire, on Saturday.

Cica (pictured) dropped his opponent in the first round and then stopped him in the second to become the WRSA champ.

Atvars Velavs made his debut and put on a cracking display to get his first win.

Liam Clayton is a very talented fighter but can let nerves get the better of him.

He was stopped in the second round on his bout by an older opponent but has vowed to be back better and stronger.