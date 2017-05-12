Elleray is given chance to shine

Scott Elleray has been challenged to maintain an opening-bowling spot as Boston CC Firsts host hotly-tipped Grantham on Saturday.

The Mayflower men will take on last season’s Lincs ECB Premier runners-up without Paul Deans and Paul Tetther available for selection, while Luke Gilding will return to Second XI captaincy duty.

However, skipper Tom Baxter believes he has strength in depth.

He said: “We will miss Deano’s over up top but it will give Scott a chance with the new ball.

“And if he goes well, he will keep that spot at the start of the innings.”

Grantham currently sit second in the standings, and Baxter believes they will prove one of this campaign’s sternest tests.

He said: “Grantham have some very good players and were very consistent in 2016, winning a lot of games comfortably.

“In the first three weeks of the season, I have been pleased with lots of cricket that we have played.

“For the majority, we have bowled very well and fielded fantastically.

“We’ve not performed with the bat as we would have liked but we have had a player get a half century every week.”

The action will begin at noon.