Evans and Troops hit half centuries

Boston CC Sunday Firsts were handed victory against Market Rasen this weekend.

The away side conceded this Lincoln and District League Premier Division contest, giving Boston 20 points.

The Sunday Seconds also claimed 20 points, but that came courtesy of an eight-wicket victory at Heighington.

Rowan Evans and Ben Troops both recorded half centuries in this Lincoln and District League Premier Trophy contest.

The hosts were dismissed for 124.

Wickets were taken by Ryan Ayres (4-27), Wills Barker (3-26), Dan Fox, Troops and Elliott Brown.

In bat, Evans hit an unbeaten 59 while Troops added 54 to the total as Boston reached 125-2 in the 36th over.

Boston Thirds were awarded eight points on Saturday as their scheduled contest in the South Lincs and Border League against Skegness Seconds was cancelled due to the rainfall.