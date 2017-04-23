Evolution fighters claim top medals

Members of Evolution Martial Arts scooped four medals at the Irish Open in Dublin.

More than 4,200 fighters from across the globe competed in the prestigious competition.

Mark Baldry won silver in the men’s veteran +89kg light continuous category while Kev Hunter won bronze in the men’s -89kg light continuous section.

Meanwhile, Nesta Baxter added a silver in the junior girls’ Grand Champion Open Weight and also scooped a bronze in the senior ladies’ (19 years+) -55kg light continuous.

A total of 10 Evolution kickboxers competed, with John Chambers, Paige Stedman, Riley Brocklesby, Mackenzie Warrant, Zac Baldry, Lee Brocklesby and Talon Chambers also in action at this international event.

The club followed this up by claiming six medals at the CIMAC Super League series opener in Windsor.

A total of 11 fighters made the journey.

The CIMAC Super League is a series of kickboxing events held throughout the year, with fighters across the country competing for the Grand Champion title.

Last year the club had an impressive five Grand Champions.

Claiming silver medals and making it to the finals of this national competition were Mackenzie Warrant in the boys’ light continuous -32kg, Zac Baldry in the boys’ light continuous -47kg, Teegan Aldis in the girls’ -37kg light continuous and Lee Brocklesby in the men’s intermediate point fighting +75kg.

Earning bronze medals after succeeding in fight offs were Olivia Green in the girls’ point fighting -49kg and John Chambers in the veteran men’s point fighting open weight.

A number of Evolution members took runner-up places.

These included Riley Brocklesby, Mason Vaughan, Talon Chambers, Tyler Hilham and Toni Hunter.

The next CIMAC Super League round is also at Windsor on May 7.