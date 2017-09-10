Evolution fighters go for gold again

Kickboxers from Evolution Martial Arts scooped five golds at the Northampton Inter-club tournament.

A total of 11 club fighters competed at Fighting Fit in Wellingborough, with two silvers and six bronzes added to the haul.

Theo Magalhaes, five, competed for the second time and fought in the points fighting division, winning all his fights for a first-place finish.

Kyle Green fought his way through to the final of his light continuous division, in what was only his second time competing in this style of fighting.

In the final Kyle won by a unanimous decision.

He also fought in the points category where he took bronze.

Next to win gold for Evolution Martial Arts was Mason Vaughan, the nine-year-old wining his points section after four victories.

Mason also claimed a bronze in his light continuous division, his first time competing in this style.

Paige Stedman, 11, competed in the girls’ point division where she won all of her fights for gold.

Another 11-year-old, Matthew Lewis, fought for the first time at this inter-club event, but left with gold in points.

Mackenzie Warrant, 11, claimed silver in both his points and light continuous sections.

Further bronzes were won by Beth Hourihan (points), Olivia Green (points) and Teegan Aldis (points).

Ellis Vaughan added a runner-up position for the team.