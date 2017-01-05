Search

Evolution kickboxers end year with four black belts

Black belts Kevin Hunter, Linda Baxter, Nesta Baxter and Benjamin Watson are pictured with Neville Wray (centre).

Evolution Martial Arts held their Presentation and Fight Night Evening, which included four successful black belt gradings.

On top of this, £700 was also raised by a raffle, an auction and tickets purchased on the night - with the funds going to the non-profit kickboxing club.

In attendance at the evening was WAKO Kickboxing GB vice-president and head coach Neville Wray, who presented Evolution’s head coach Linda Baxter with a well deserved 4th Dan black belt.

Wray also presented three more black belts to competiotors who underwent a tough grading assessment in November.

Achieving her senior 2nd Dan black belt was 16-year-old Nesta Baxter, previously a junior black belt.

To complete the quartet Benjamin Watson and Kevin Hunter were presented with their 1st Dan black belts after a lot of hard work.

Among the other award winners on the night were: Student of the Year 2016 - Leah Stedman (Young Cadet), Mackenzie Warrant (Older Cadet), John Chambers (Adult); Team Evolution Fighter of the Year - Chelsea Leggatt; Most Improved Student - Kyle Green (Young Cadet), Talon Chambers (Older Cadet), Toni Hunter (Adult); Newcomer of the Year - Mason Vaughn; Outstanding Achievement - Nesta Baxter.