Evolution kickboxers end year with four black belts

Evolution Martial Arts held their Presentation and Fight Night Evening, which included four successful black belt gradings.

On top of this, £700 was also raised by a raffle, an auction and tickets purchased on the night - with the funds going to the non-profit kickboxing club.

In attendance at the evening was WAKO Kickboxing GB vice-president and head coach Neville Wray, who presented Evolution’s head coach Linda Baxter with a well deserved 4th Dan black belt.

Wray also presented three more black belts to competiotors who underwent a tough grading assessment in November.

Achieving her senior 2nd Dan black belt was 16-year-old Nesta Baxter, previously a junior black belt.

To complete the quartet Benjamin Watson and Kevin Hunter were presented with their 1st Dan black belts after a lot of hard work.

Among the other award winners on the night were: Student of the Year 2016 - Leah Stedman (Young Cadet), Mackenzie Warrant (Older Cadet), John Chambers (Adult); Team Evolution Fighter of the Year - Chelsea Leggatt; Most Improved Student - Kyle Green (Young Cadet), Talon Chambers (Older Cadet), Toni Hunter (Adult); Newcomer of the Year - Mason Vaughn; Outstanding Achievement - Nesta Baxter.