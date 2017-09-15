Firsts aiming for a final flourish

Tom Baxter wants his Boston CC Firsts to complete their season in style.

The Mayflower men travel to face second-bottom Grimsby Town on Saturday, with the action beginning at noon.

Boston made it 94 points from a possible 100 from their past five matches on Saturday, despite being tested by basement side Spalding.

Now the skipper (pictured)wants that form to continue for one last time.

He said: “Grimsby haven’t had a great year this year.

“However, in a similar way to Spalding, they have players that can win games of cricket for them.

“Nobody wants to end the season with a defeat and Grimsby will be no different.”

Boston’s recent form has given them a glimpse of a top-half finish in the Lins ECB Premier League, especially after only losing three of their last 12 games.

“I’m not totally sure what side we will take to Grimsby,” Baxter added.

“But whoever does come will continue to work hard on what we have tried to do recently.

“The main thing is making sure we perform well.

“If we perform well as a team and are still beaten, then so be it.”