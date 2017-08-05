Firsts look to stall Market and move up

Boston CC Firsts host Market Deeping on Saturday - looking to leapfrog their guests and gain a stronger foothold in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Defeat at second-placed Grantham and results going against them elsewhere saw the Mayflower men slip down the table this weekend, leaving them 20 points above the drop zone.

But the table could have a totally different look come Saturday evening if Boston can claim victory against a side two places and 10 points above them.

However, Market Deeping have found some form recently and have been climbing the table themselves.

Boston will be missing Fayadh Haffejee for the visit of Deeping, but are hoping to welcome Ricky Lovelace back into the side.

“We’ll miss Fayadh,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“He’s done very well for us in all aspects of the game, but it is something that we will have to cope with.”

From sixth to 10th the five teams are currently separated by 21 points.

“Grimsby and Spalding are playing the top two so it could be a chance to really pull away from the bottom two,” Baxter added.

“Our main aim is still to pull away from the bottom two but the bonus is, that with it being so tight, we can still hunt down sixth spot.

“There are no easy games in this league but we have seven games left.

“We need to be looking at winning four of them really if we are to achieve what we want this year.”