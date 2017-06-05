Firsts suffer narrow league defeat... again

Boston CC Firsts were beaten at Lindum - by just two runs.

In this third versus third-bottom clash the hosts would have gone into this game as heavy favourites, but Boston pushed them hard in this contest.

When the coin came down in favour of Mayflower men skipper Tom Baxter he had no hesitation in bowling first.

“That was the way we felt was best to win the game,” he said.

“We felt that we had to contain them and then go out and knock them off.”

Tim Bell and Paul Deans opened the bowling and, after an early breakthrough from Bell, they kept things really tight and made scoring very difficult for the Lindum batsmen.

Deans removed Adam Lilley and Charles Tomlinson, and a Ricky Lovelace run-out saw Lindum on 57-4.

A wicket each for Scot Elleray and Tom Baxter saw Lindum struggling along at 68-6.

“We bowled really, really well and fielded brilliantly for 34 overs,”Baxter said.

“The turning point seemed to be the second drinks break.”

James Kimber, Tom Lindsay and Jake Benson came out, batted positively and managed to push Lindum’s innings to 176-8 from their 50 overs.

“They came out and batted positively and to be fair to them should be looking at batting up that order,” Baxter added.

“They batted properly but we dropped our standards and didn’t do ourselves justice in the final part of our fielding innings.”

After the tea interval Boston would have still been very hopeful of chasing this total, but it couldn’t have started much worse when Ben Troops was removed with the first ball of the innings.

Lovelace was joined by Jon Cheer and they set about chasing down the total.

An 89-run partnership followed and Cheer passed 50.

The partnership was ruined when Lovelace was trapped LBW off the bowling of Jonathan Miller for 34.

Dan Sincuba was then run-out for zero and Michael Musson bowled for seven by Miller.

Boston were 110-4 and still in charge of the game.

Fayadh Haffejee had to retire hurt and Cheer mistimed a drive to mid-off to end his innings on 69.

Haffejee returned to the crease but was soon dismissed and Boston were 144-6.

Baxter fell for 15 and Boston still needed 25 to win from four overs.

“They bowled and fielded better than us,”Baxter said.

“We should have had this game won but credit to them for taking it to the end.”

Despite a 14 not out from Scott Elleray, Boston were dismissed off the final ball of their innings for 174, ending two runs short of Lindum’s total.

“We should have won that game but we have had that feeling several times now this season,” the skipper continued.

“We have got ourselves into these positions and then managed to get ourselves out of them.”

Boston’s efforts saw them take five points from the game, and they now sit in the relegation zone, but only 16 points away from sixth spot.

Cheer was awarded Boston’s man of the match for his patient 69.