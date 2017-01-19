Flying Club victorious

Latest results from the Hill & Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League...
Arbor Club Premier Division: Flying Club B 6 Wyberton SC B 3, SPC Cosmos 4 Flying Club A 5, SPC Freiston 4 New Inn A 5, Black Bull 5 Hammer and Pincers 4, Wyberton SC A 5 Arbor Club 4.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Ship Tavern A 3 Railway A 6, Golden Lion 5 Robin Hood 4, New Inn B 2 Ship Tavern B 7, Pincushion 2 SPC Nomads 7, Little Peacock 4 SPC Colts 5.
TJC Plumbing & Heating Supplies Division Two: Kings Head Freiston A 4 Fairfield Lounge A 5, Pilgrim Lounge 3 Eagle 6, Railway B 4 Graves Park 5.
Teams are reminded that any postponed matches or outstanding from earlier dates need to be re-arranged as soon as possible.