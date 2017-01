Wyberton made it nine-straight wins with a 5-2 thrashing of CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

Elliot Pogson and Fraser Bayliss both grabbed braces for the Villagers, with Ryan Richardson completing the scoring at the Causeway.

That run of victories now includes a league double and cup win at the expense of the Therm.

Joe Greswell’s side remain seventh in the Lincs League and host basement side Harrowby United Reserves on Saturday (KO 2pm).