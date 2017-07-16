A new sponsor for the Boston League

Workforce Unlimited are the new sponsor of the Boston and District Saturday Football League.

The Boston-based recruitment and business agency have agreed deal with the league which will last initially for three years.

Boston League chairman Roger Gell said: “Workforce Unlimited was a very good sponsor to the Boston Sunday Football League prior to it disbanding, and I am delighted to be able to re-establish our association with them.

“Lynn Battram and her staff have always been enthusiastic supporters of local football and I look forward to our partnership working together towards the continuation of a successful Boston and District Saturday Football League.”

Lynn added: “We are very pleased to become the sponsor of The Boston and District Saturday Football League, especially at a time when the league has been recognised by the Football Association with an award for the best adult grassroots league in the country.”

Pictured are Workforce Unlimited Director Lynn Battram with her staff, together with league chairman Roger Gell, vice-chairman Jim Ely, secretary and treasurer Elaine Wilson and the FA Respect National Award Trophy.