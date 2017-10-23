A touch of Frost! Nicky nets nine times in three matches for Boston Town sides

Nicky Frost’s goalscoring form continued as Boston Town left Wellingborough Whitworth with a 5-3 victory in the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

Frost netted twice with Jordan Nuttell, Aaron Eyett and Duran Reynolds - grabbing his first goal for the club - also on target on Saturday.

The Poachers had seen a 3-1 lead pegged back by their Premier Division opponents before scoring twice to make the result comfortable, and record the side’s second five-goal victory in as many matches.

Town manager Gary Frost was full of praise for his cousin, who has now netted six of the side’s last 10 goals and added a hat-trick for the under 21s.

“He had a few things going on last year away from football but I knew what a good player he is,” the manager said.

“He was at Lincoln (City) until he was 16 and this year he’s looking a different player.

“He’s fantastically quick and those first few yards can make a huge difference.”

Forst’s sensational performance against Sileby was the first four-goal haul for a Boston Town player since Josh Ford in 2013, and the first at home since Jamie Graham in 2002.

Former Premier League hotshot Gary Bull memorably scored four on his debut at Harrowby in 2005 - and he went to become the club’s all-time leadging goalscorer.