AFC make a point

AFC Boston picked up a point at Ruston Sports in the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Simon Draper and Melanius Mullarkey netted for the Boston side, while the hosts saw Ben Sharpe and James Stokes (penalty) on the scoresheet.

Wyberton’s fixture against Louth was postponed, at the request of the White Wolves.

Both sides will be involved in Lincolnshire Senior Cup action this weekend.

Wyberton travel to Pointon and AFC are away at Tetney Rovers (Both 2.15pm).