AFC turn their attention to league

AFC Boston return to Lincolnshire League action on Saturday as they host highflying Grimsby Borough Academy.

Grimsby are the division’s early pacesetters, topping the table ahead of Horncastle Town on goal difference.

Action will kick off at Tattershall Road at 3pm.

At the weekend AFC left CGB Humbertherm on the wrong side of a 3-1 defeat in the Supplementary Cup.

Wyberton drew 1-1 in their Lincs League contest at home to Nettleham.

Daniel White was on target for the Villagers who are without a game this weekend.