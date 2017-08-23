Back-to-basics plan pays off for Town

Gary Frost believes that going ‘back to basics’ helped Boston Town pull off an FA Cup shock.

Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Carlton Town at the DWB Stadium was the Poachers’ second victory in the world-famous competition in the space of a week, following last Tuesday’s penalty shootout succcess at Radford.

And Frost attributes the weekend’s success against Northern Premier League Division One opponents to doing the simple things well.

“We went back to 4-4-2. A lot of football at the moment is geared around looking at the European game,” he said.

“But anyone who played football as a kid was brought up knowing 4-4-2 and how it works for every position.

“We went back to basics and the players all complemented each other and we looked strong.”

Fraser Bayliss put Boston into an early lead before the away side levelled. But a neatly chipped finish from Will Britton - his first of the campaign - and an own goal gave the Poachers breathing space.

Carlton reduced the arrears before going a man down, but Boston held on.

This cup win came just five days after the shootout success at Radford.

Ben Davison and Danny Maddison found the net to ensure the two sides ended their replay deadlocked after 120 minutes.

But from the spot, Maddison, Bayliss, Britton and Jordan Tate all converted while James Lambley pulled off a save to secure a 4-3 win.

Those two victories have brought the club more than £3,000 in prize money.

“It means the club is comfortable for the rest of the season,” Frost said.

“It might mean there is a chance to bring somebody else in. But if that doesn’t happen I won’t worry. I’m happy with the squad we’ve got - they’ve just won two cup games.”

Frost, however, knows that the cash - although welcome - won’t transform the club overnight.

He added: “This club and many others rely on a lot of hard work from the directors and volunteers to survive, and that will always be the case.

“People like that are important for clubs like Boston Town.”