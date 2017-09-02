Bayliss and Ashton on target as Boston Town pull off FA Cup heroics against Hednesford

Boston Town pulled off an FA Cup giant-killing after knocking out Hednesford Town.

Goals from Fraser Bayliss and Simon Ashton were enough for the Poachers of the United Counties League Premier Division to defeat the Pitmen, who play two division’s higher in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Divisio.

Manager Gary Frost’s pledge to take the game to their higher-league opponents rang true as the Poachers stormed into an early 2-0 lead at the DWB Stadium.

Bayliss opened the scoring before Ashton doubled the advantage with just 26 minutes played, a lead they held on to until the final whistle.

Boston are now in the hat for Monday’s second qualifying round draw, following victories over Radford, Carlton Town and the Pitmen.