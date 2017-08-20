Bears FC are lovin’ it

Bears FC have taken stock of a new kit and equipment, courtesy of Boston McDonald’s.

The club works with children aged four-10 years and offers a chance to compete in non-competitive and competitive football matches.

Bears FC are entering their first season in league football this year and have entered an under sevens team and under 10s team.

Under sevens manager Max Ward said: “It’s fantastic to see a large company like McDonald’s helping the community to improve the quality of football coaching available to children in the local area.

Team training sessions take place on Mondays (5pm-6pm) at Spilsby Pavilion and Wednesday at Boston Town (5.30pm-6:30pm).

Contact Max on 07896 139 844 or info@thebearscoaching.co.uk for club details.