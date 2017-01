Boston Grammar School’s under 15s football team have booked their place in the last 32 of the ESFA National Cup.

More than 650 schools began the competition hoping to lift the trophy, but the BGS squad are now just two games away from the quarter-finals after wins against Giles Academy (6-1), Branston Community College (5-0), Neale Wade Academy (2-1) and Uppingham Community College (5-1).

They have been drawn to play King Edward VI from West Suffolk in round six.

Pictured are the under 15 squad.