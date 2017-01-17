BGS progress to the last 16 of national competition

Boston Grammar School’s under 15s advanced to the last 16 in the ESFA National Cup on Friday - after defeating Suffolk’s King Edward VI 4-0 in round six.

The game was played in very windy conditions at BGS.

Early pressure from the hosts led to several chances and, were it not for some magnificent saves from the visiting keeper, it could have been more comfortable.

Kai Skinner opened the scoring after concerted pressure with a deflected effort that wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Boston had looked very dangerous from set pieces, so it was no surprise when Skinner doubled the lead from a set piece.

The game was far from over and against a very strong wind King Edward’s produced a fine save from Boston goalkeeper Lowinn Hashim.

Luke Hackett scored the third with an excellent team goal involving Chan, Wright and Stevens - eventually resulting in Hackett slotting past the keeper.

With King Edward pushing for a consolation, Sam Potter outpaced his fullback and placed the ball past the keeper to send the ecstatic Grammar boys into the last 16 in the country.