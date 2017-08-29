Boothby hits a hat-trick as Coningsby claim the win

Coningsby hosted the Crown Inn from Barnsley in a pre-season charity match on the Allan Barker Field this Saturday.

The contest was in aid of the Lincolnshire FA Benevolent Fund.

Shaun Boothby opened the scoring for Coningsby in the 15th-minute with a well-timed 15-yard shot, with Tom Sewell reproducing an almost identical trick just 10 minutes later.

Barnsley replied on the half-hour mark with two good goals only a minute apart.

After the break, Boothby chalked up two more to claim a hat trick.

With 15 minutes left Coningsby got a final goal, attributed to Jason Cooke, when the ball sneaked away from a shuffling goalmouth melee to trickle over the line and sedcure a 5-2 scoreline.

This weekend’s Boston Saturday League action saw Horncastle Town Reserves get their season off to a good start with a 3-1 victory away from home to Pointon Reserves in Division One.

Bouncing back from last week’s defeat, Woodhall Spa Reserves won 5-2 away from home at Old Doningtonians Reserves.

Fixtures for September 2 (KO 2.30pm):

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Fishtoft (C. Armond).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Horncastle Res (D. Lovell).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Ath v Coningsby Res (R. Larcombe).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Mareham Utd v Old Dons Res (B. Robinson), Swineshead A v Woodhall Res (C. Forbes).