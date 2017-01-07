Boss Frost wants to kick off New Year with points

Gary Frost wants his Boston Town squad to kick off 2017 with victory.

The Poachers host Northampton ON Chenecks at the DWB Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm), their first match since Boxing Day.

And Frost is hoping the break will have done his squad some good following a frustrating end to last year, with the Poachers unable to claim a win in their final 12 matches.

“It would be nice to start the year with a win. It’s what we need, something to build on,” Frost said.

“Things haven’t gone for us, we haven’t had any luck lately.

“But three points would give the lads a bit of belief.”

Town are yet to face the Chens this season, but Frost is eager to close the gap between his side - currently in the bottom two - and their 15th-placed opposition.

Eleven points and six places currently separate the two opponents, although ON Chenecks have played one game fewer.

With 19th-placed Kirby Muxloe away at promotion challengers Eynesbury Rovers and Harrowby (20th) at sixth-placed Northampton Sileby Rangers, Frost knows that victory could be vital for his side’s league position.

If neither of Boston’s closest rivals are able to pick up three points, victory could propel the Poachers up to 19th in the United Counties League Premier Division.

“We still want to finish as high as we can this season,” he added.

“We want to get clear of the relegation zone as quickly as we can and move on.”

ON Chenecks have lost their last two matches, a 6-0 thumping against Deeping Rangers and a 2-1 reverse against Sileby.