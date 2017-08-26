BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Fixtures for August 26 (KO 2.30pm):
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Ath v Spilsby Town (P. Revell), Swineshead Inst v Billinghay (S. Fisher).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v JFC Seniors (M. Grant), FC Kirton v Friskney (M. Sharpe), Freiston v Kirton Town (N. Sleaford), Pointon Res v Horncastle (T. Sharrock).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v Boston Ath (J. Francis), Boston International v Fosdyke (S. Beaumont), Wyberton A v Colsterworth SSC (R. Crozier).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Northgate Olympic (R. Larcombe), Old Dons Res v Woodhall Res (T. Page), Skegness Town A v Swineshead A (L. Crawford).
