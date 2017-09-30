BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 3pm): Fishtoft v Spilsby Town (M. Grant), Fulbeck Utd v Benington (S. Fisher), Old Leake v Swineshead Inst (N. Sleaford), Pointon v Coningsby (S. Beswick), Ruskington Rvrs v Skegness Town Res (R. Mather), Wyberton Res v Billinghay Ath (T. Hewson).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton v Pointon Res (K. Swinbourne), Swineshead Res v Horncastle Town Res (M. Thomson).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v FC Wrangle (D. Bayes), Coningsby Res v Wyberton A (M. Winwright), Railway Res v Caythorpe (B. Robinson).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Woodhall Res (T. Page), College Res v Digby (J. Francis), Leverton Res v Fosdyke Res (L. Crawford).
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Colsterworth SSC v Swineshead Inst (D. Lovell), FC Hammers v Northgate Olympic (G. Hurst), Freiston v Park Utd (R. Crozier), Holbeach Bank v Mareham Utd (T. Baron), JFC Seniors v Eagle Utd (S. Beaumont), Sibsey v Kirton Town (C. Varty), Skegness Town A v Boston International (D. Davis), Skegness Utd v Boston Ath (J. Harmer), Spalding Harriers v Friskney (P. Keeble), Woodhall Spa Utd v Old Dons (T. Sharrock).
