BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s games...
Fixtures for November 4:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Benington v Fishtoft (C. Varty), Billinghay Ath v Ruskington Rvrs (S. Fisher), Old Leake v Skegness Town Res (N. Sleaford), Pointon v Swineshead Inst (R. Dungworth), Railway Ath v Fulbeck Utd (T. Sharrock), Spilsby Town v Coningsby (M. Webster), Wyberton Res v Leverton SFC (M. Thomson).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton v Old Dons (D. Lovell), Freiston v Pointon Res (P. Hindle), Friskney v Woodhall Spa Utd (J. Harmer), JFC Seniors v Skegness Utd (G. Hurst), Kirton Town v Horncastle Town Res (C. Armond), Sibsey v Boston College (R. Larcombe).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v Wyberton A (L. Crawford), Caythorpe v Park Utd (KO 1.45pm - R. Mather), Coningsby Res v Holbeach Bank (S. Beaumont), FC Hammers v Colsterworth (P. Keeble), FC Wrangle v Boston Ath (J. Hudson), Fosdyke v Railway Res (M. Grant).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res v Leverton Res (K. Swinbourne), Digby v Fosdyke Res (K. Corrigan), Mareham Utd v Benington Res (D. Bierley), Skegness Town A v Northgate Olympic (M. Winwright), Swineshead A v Old Dons Res (J. Ulyatt), Woodhall Res v Eagle Utd (D. Bayes).
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.