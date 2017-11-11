BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Fixtures for November 11:
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round two (KO 1.45pm): Boston College v Spalding Harriers (N. Sleaford), Coningsby v JFC Boston Seniors (M. Thomson), Eagle United v Northgate Olympic (R. Holland), FC Hammers v Digby (M. Bruntlett), Fulbeck United v Horncastle Town Res (D. Lovell), Holbeach Bank v Skegness Town Res (C Forbes), Old Leake v Fishtoft (C. Varty), Pointon v Billinghay Ath (T. Sharrock), Railway Ath v FC Wrangle (S. Beaumont), Ruskington Rvrs v Freiston (R. Crozier), Skegness Utd v Boston Ath (D. Davies), Spilsby Town v Boston International (P. Hindle), Swineshead Inst v Old Dons (P. Keeble), Woodhall Spa Utd v Leverton SFC (S. Marriott), Wyberton Res v Benington (T. Hewson).
Workforce Unlimited Division One (KO 2.15pm): Friskney v FC Kirton (R. Larcombe), Kirton Town v Sibsey (M. Grant), Swineshead Res v Pointon Res (J. Harmer).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v Railway Res (D. Bayes), Caythorpe v Coningsby Res (R. Walter), Fosdyke v Wyberton A (R. Shortland), Park Utd v Colsterworth SSC (S. Gillespie).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Fosdyke Res (D. Bierley), Mareham Utd v Swineshead A (T. Page), Old Dons Res v College Res (J. Francis), Skegness Town A v Leverton Res (L Crawford).
